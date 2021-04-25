This Sunday, April 25, after some date changes due to the pandemic, the world will finally experience the long-awaited 93rd edition of the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars 2021.

With all the restrictions generated by the coronavirus, the organizers seek to make the virtual ceremony as exciting as possible. Thus, for the first time in the history of the award, the ceremony will not only be held in the United States, but will also be held in open hubs in London and Paris.

And while the ceremony travels the planet, in the digital world, scammers are ready to maximize interest by spreading malicious files disguised as the films nominated for best picture.

Kaspersky experts have found several phishing websites that offer free viewing of Oscar-nominated films before the awards ceremony, but that, in reality, they end up stealing users’ information.

Hoping to see an Oscar-nominated movie, users enter a site that shows them the first minutes of the movie before asking them to register to continue watching it.

During registration, to confirm their region of residence, the victim is asked to enter their bank card details. Within minutes the money is loaded onto the card and unsurprisingly the movie no longer plays.

This type of phishing is widespread and is considered one of the most popular among scammers.

“Cybercriminals have always tried to monetize user interest in various sources of entertainment, including movies. We see that big film industry events can spark some interest in the cybercriminal community, but today this type of activity malicious is not as popular as it used to be, ”says Anton V. Ivanov, a security expert at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky experts also analyzed the malicious files behind the 2021 Oscar nominees.

As a result, company researchers have found about 80 files that mimic the films that are nominated for the best picture category.

Analyzing the malware detected over the past year, Kaspersky experts have found that almost 70% of malicious files disguise only three movies: Promising Young Woman, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah was the most used source to spread malicious files: malware related to this movie takes 26% of all infected files.

For their part, Promising Young Woman and Trial of the Chicago 7 closed the top three positions, with 22% and 21% respectively.

“Nowadays, more and more people are switching to streaming services, which are more secure because they don’t require downloading files. Still, movies are a popular hook for spreading phishing pages and spam emails. These attacks can be prevented, and users must be vigilant about the sites they visit, “says Ivanov.

So as not to fall into the trap