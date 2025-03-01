02/28/2025



In a growing wave of fraud attempts, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has warned about a significant increase in false notifications of traffic fines. Drivers from all over the country are being target of sophisticated scams, receiving text messages and emails that simulate being official communications, demanding the payment of non -existent sanctions.

From the DGT they remember that if you have received the notification of a traffic fine, you must check who has put it to you, review the data of your address and make the payment. Remember that you have 20 calendar days to pay with 50%reduction.

Read carefully the Bulletin of the complaint that has reached you and verifies that the vehicle data, the description of the facts and the amount of the fine are correct. Remember that the two DGT notification channels are, by default by postal mail, with subsequent shipment to the edictal plank (TEU) if we have not been able to locate you at your home. They can also send an electronic notification through the DEV – Electronic Road address.

When paying a fine, claiming or resorting to it, you must always go to the agency that has sanctioned you, so it is important that first of all you check who has put the fine. If the fine outside a City Council or Autonomous Community, address them directly. They will indicate the means you have to inform you, pay the fine, or turn.









Andrea Gullo, expert lawyer in traffic and transport fines management in Pyramid Consultinghighlights the importance of being alert and knowing the signs that reveal a fraudulent notification. “It is crucial that drivers know how to identify a false fine to avoid falling into these scams,” says Gullo.

How to identify a false fine?

Traffic regulations experts indicate several alert signals, such as direct payment links: messages that include links for immediate payment of the fine are a clear fraud signal.

Spelling errors or an unprofessional writing should raise suspicions. The absence of key information, such as the file number or vehicle registration, indicates a possible scam.

How to resort a fine You can request the review of a sanction during the first 20 days after its notification. Then you can only submit a review resource if there is any error in the complaint. If you do not agree with a fine imposed you can present an allegation during the first 20 calendar days from the notification of the infraction: If you do you lose the right to 50%reduction. In the allegation you must provide new or different data from those verified by the agent who denounced you. In the DGT we will take into account these allegations in the proposal of resolution that we send you. If the resolution is favorable for you, a dismissal of the complaint is made, the sanction being suspended. In the event that the resolution at your allegation does not give you right you can pay, paying 100% of the sanction, or continuing to claim if you do not agree through a replacement resource: You have a period of term from the notification of the resolution of the allegation or sanctioning agreement. It is essential to have presented a previous allegation to be able to present a resource. If the sentence after the appeal remains firm but you still do not agree, you can still go directly to the judicial route through a contentious-administrative appeal, for which you would need lawyer and attorney.

To verify the authenticity of a fine, drivers are recommended to use official channels: the DGT website, the Electronic Road Address (DEV) or traffic leaders.

The new European directive reinforces the rights of drivers

In an effort to protect citizens, the Directive EU 2024/3237 has entered into force, introducing significant changes in fines notification.

Fines must be written in a simple language, including a detailed explanation of the infraction, legal consequences and payment or resource options.

Drivers have the right to receive notifications in the language of the vehicle enrollment. The Directive guarantees the authenticity of notifications and the protection of personal data, complying with European privacy regulations.