Halo Infinite It debuted last week, and both the players and the critics were very happy with the final product. Of course, it is not a perfect game and it also has its mistakes, although most of them are relatively harmless. But there is one in particular that is erasing the progress of the players and here we explain how you could avoid it.

According to multiple posts on the forums of resetEra Y Halo Waypoint, the users of Xbox and PC They are running into a strange bug, which causes the game to load the campaign in third person and then completely breaks the save files.

When wanting to return to the main menu, they mention that the campaign does not load them and a message appears saying that their progress is 0%. Apparently this problem has to do with the fact that the game wants to log in twice, something that usually happens after you have restarted it with Quick Resume, when the internet is disconnected or when a second control is connected.

This bug also affects the multiplayer section, although at the moment it seems that it does not erase your progress with this topic. To avoid it, users recommend not suspending the game with Quick Resume, neither connect a second control or constantly connect and disconnect the main control. At the moment there is no proven method to activate it, but it has to do with some of the things that I mentioned earlier.

Editor’s note: Unlike other games, the truth is that Halo Infinite debuted in very good condition but it definitely had its complications. Hopefully 343 Industries can get to work as quickly as they can and correct all of these issues promptly.

Via: IGN