01/20/2025 at 07:31 a.m.





















The front of the Sevilla FC remains the main focus of concern for its sports management. And the club had reached January with the firm intention to sign a winger and a forwardat least. Not only that,









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only