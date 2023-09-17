Assembly says that museum “did not meet the requirements” for the promised transfer; institution faced major fire in 2018

Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) stopped paying R$ 200 million to the National Museum, at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), to help with the reconstruction of the space affected by a large fire in 2018. The information is of portal UOL.

According to the museum, the legislative house had promised the transfer through the Special Fund of the Fluminense Parliament. The transfers would be made to UFRJ itself, in order to contribute to the reopening of the space by 2022. The deadline, however, was not respected.

Alerj says, however, that the museum “did not meet the requirements” foreseen for financial aid. The assembly states that the institution “I wanted to receive the donation through the Association of Friends of the National Museum, which is not possible”. The transfer can only be made to the public body responsible for the historic building, that is, UFRJ.

In contrast, the National Museum declares that the transfer via association was a “commonly agreed solution”. Previously, the institution was prevented from receiving funds via UFRJ because the spending ceiling prevented the transfer. With the end of the rule, the museum made itself available to receive funding from the university.

On September 2, 2018, a major fire destroyed 85% of the collection at the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro. The site housed 20 million items, including documents, objects, fossils, mummies, furniture, art collections and scientific studies.

Reconstruction work began in November 2021, after 3 years of removing rubble and containing the structure. The institution’s plan is to reopen the museum in 3 different phases, scheduled to be completed in 2024, 2026 and 2028. The different stages will free up new spaces as reconstructions progress at the site.

In addition to the R$20 million previously announced by Alerj, the museum needs R$180 million to complete the ongoing project.

The MEC (Ministry of Education) reported that it tries public and private partnerships to ensure that the total amount is obtained. The agency’s calculation is that the recovery of the National Museum will cost R$450 million. To date, R$265 million has been raised.