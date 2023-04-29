As reported above ScienceAlertdeep in an ancient protected forest in southern Chile lies a huge cypress tree that has been around for thousands of years, the Alerce Milenario, and now the “great-grandfather” tree may soon be recognized as the oldest tree in the world.

The great-grandfather (Gran Abuelo), or Alerce Milenario, is a remarkable specimen, as one can guess from the name it is an alerce tree, a Patagonian cypress of the species Fitzroya cupressoides, native to Chile and southern Argentina. This particular specimen has a trunk that measures 4 meters in diameter (about 13 feet), and it is 28 meters high and probably began life at the time humans first invented writing.

The Alerce Milenario is sheltered in a cool, damp ravine which has protected it from various threats – forest fires and loggers – which have wiped out many of its kin and other kin over the years. Now the tree has become withered and gnarled; it is home to mosses and lichens, as well as smaller trees that have started growing in its crevices.

This wonderful survivor is also extremely valuable to science as it may contain information relating to climate change and how the Earth has adapted to changing conditions over the centuries.

“He is a survivor, there are no others who have had the opportunity to live this long”

he told AFP Antonio Laraa researcher at Austral University and the Chilean Center for Climate Science and Resilience, also Lara is part of the team of researchers measuring the age of the tree.

What else do we know about the Alerce Milenario?

According to Lara’s colleague, Jonathan Barichivich, a Chilean environmental scientist who works at the Climate and Environmental Science Laboratory in Paris, her great-grandfather is more than 5,000 years old, making him a century older than the current title holder –Methuselah, a 4,853-year– old bristlecone pine located in California.

Barichivich’s grandfather is said to have discovered the Alerce Milenario in the 1970s, while working as a ranger with his wife in the forest located in the southern region of Los Rios, about 800 kilometers (497 miles) south of Santiago. the capital of Chile, which gives the tree is also a personal connection for the researcher.

In 2020, he and Lara took a core sample from the tree using a borer — a T-shaped drill that can pull out a narrow piece of wood without damaging the tree — and analyzed its rings. The sample contained approximately 2,400 closely packed growth rings, but was incomplete as the drill could not reach the center of the tree.

So Barichivich and Lara turned to statistical modeling using core samples from other alerce trees to help estimate the great-grandfather’s age. They combined this information with other known environmental factors and variations that can impact the way trees grow – this helped them tailor their model to simulate the possible ages the tree could have reached in the time period covered. from the hole sample.

The results showed an 80% chance that the tree was more than 5,000 years old and was estimated to be around 5,484 in total.

It is hoped that the study containing this data will be published soon, but it has already thrilled the scientific community. This is because the information stored in Great Grandfather could shed light on historical events, such as forest fires and earthquakes, that can be detected in its growth rings.

“Old trees have genes and a very special history because they are symbols of resistance and adaptation. They are nature’s best athletes. If these trees disappear, an important key to how life adapts to the changing planet will also disappear.”

Barichivich told AFP.

