The Aleppo soap industry is restoring production after the war. Workers of one of the factories of this Syrian city told about this.

Previously, the soap industry was one of the most profitable industries in the region. Ahmad Shuin, the director of one of the family’s small soap production facilities, said that they used to have ten times more premises. The militants who came to the region ransacked the premises.

After the liberation of the area, Shuin saw that there was nothing left of the factory, it had to be rebuilt from scratch. As a result, we managed to find premises and purchase the necessary equipment. The director added that now the factory has enough orders.

Before the war, natural olive oil soap was one of the main brands in Aleppo. Tourists regularly bought it, in addition, it was sent abroad. The industry has not yet been restored to its former scale, but several soap factories are working on domestic orders.

Also, local residents noted that such a small business creates new jobs, including for refugees. In addition, manufacturing is helping the Syrian economy recover.

On September 23, a sewing production of protective masks was opened at the base of one of the schools in Syrian Deir ez-Zor. The workshop was organized by teachers and schoolgirls using equipment taken from labor classes.