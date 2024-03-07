“An idea of ​​delocalization is not part of our logic. In the last 5 years we have invested over 200 million in Italy alone and increased the number of employees”. Thus Lucia Aleotti, shareholder and member of the Menarini board, during the Group's 2023 data presentation event in Florence. “In 2024 – adds Aleotti – we will continue with our growth in the United States and with the launch of oncology facilities in Europe. We will continue to look at China with interest, albeit with caution, and above all we will continue with our self-financing philosophy. Let's try to do without banks. The profit that is created remains in the company and is all reinvested in the growth of the company“.

“I am concerned by the fact that when Europe moves, it moves by putting in place rules it imagines without taking global competitiveness into account“, Aleotti explained. “The production of medicines and the companies, if we do not change our way of thinking, will move more and more outside of Europe – warns Aleotti – Pharmaceutical companies move in a global context in which competitiveness is very important. Europe does not it realizes that over the years it has lost a very important piece of its industry, that other countries such as the United States or China work to attract the industrial base, and Europe instead only thinks about regulating, imposing burdens or adding bureaucracy and burdening it. It is not the way to attract or develop a sector that is vital in our continent also considering the aging population.”