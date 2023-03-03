“We are very satisfied with the moment that the company is experiencing after decades of investments in the oncology sector. An important bet made in the period of Covid, in full lockdown, that is the acquisition in the USA of a biopharmaceutical company (Stemline, ed) listed on the Nasdaq”. This was stated by Lucia Aleotti, a member of the board of Menarini, during the presentation of the 2022 data of the pharmaceutical group in a meeting with the press.

“Today – continues Aleotti – our teams in the USA are launching a drug approved by the FDA (American Drug Agency, Ed.) with an accelerated procedure and indicated for women with a particular type of extremely refractory breast cancer, a drug (elacestrant, trade name Orserdu*, Ed.) with an extremely important scientific and therapeutic content”.

“The company – recalls the shareholder on Menarini’s board of directors – has a philosophy of growth, based on the criterion of the step always of the length of the leg. We are satisfied – he reflects – Today we can look” to the future “in an extremely optimistic way and consider that, beyond the developments in the USA, there is also growth in the rest of the world, particularly in Asia, despite the many adverse circumstances. This – comments Aleotti – is an element that confirms how both the quality of our medicines and the quality of our people, but also the attention to the patient – always at the center of our work – are fundamental for the development of the company”.