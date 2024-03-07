The authorities “should decide to do something” against the silent pandemic of antibiotic resistancethey should make this market “attractive” as they did for “orphan drugs in rare diseases because if there is a pathology such as resistant germs that kill millions of people it is an emergency”, he said Lucia Aleotti meeting the press in Florence to present the Group's 2023 results. “It's fine to talk about prevention and adequate use of antibiotics – continues Aleotti – but what do we do when, despite everything, we have a patient with a resistant infection? You need a powerful antibiotic. The company carries out the drug with incredible difficulty, it is very difficult because they are drugs for a few patients who must be treated quickly otherwise they are gone within 10 hours. They don't have time for ethics committees. If faced with a company that invests in this context that is very difficult instead of giving a premium to make the area attractive, we continue to look at the prices of antibiotics from decades ago, the message I receive as an entrepreneur is not to invest in new antibiotics. The only model that can really work is that of orphan drugs with a reward for those who develop these innovative drugs” .

“Everyone knows the problem of antibiotic resistance, everyone is aware of it – he reiterates Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO of Menarini – but you're not actually doing anything to change. There are measures, but innovative drugs come from biotech which”, unsupported, “failed. Perhaps a new policy like the one envisaged for orphan drugs could make a difference. Years ago these drugs were not recognized, today they are a reality for rare diseases. Something similar is also needed for antibiotic resistance.”