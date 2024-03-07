“It was a truly interesting year, in some ways exciting, obviously with challenges that have arisen in various parts of the world and which we are facing. Almost 20% of the turnover was achieved in Italy” and the growth was supported by a great growth in volumes with 833 million units of which 609 million produced internally, equal to an increase of 9.3% which demonstrates the importance and relevance of our medicines”. Lucia Aleotti, shareholder and member of the Menarini Board yesterday in Florence in a meeting with the press commenting on the 2023 results.

“We were surprised to have the USA as our second country

” of outcome, while ” China has not kept its promises and in Turkey, the exchange rate difference eroded 50% of growth – adds Aleotti – 'Ebitda between 340 and 350 million is a bit down' compared to around 400 million in 2022, “but this was logical and expected: in our development trajectory the year 2023 was a year of very strong investment to create the “structural reality in the United States” in the solid tumor market.

“In 2024 definitely we will continue with our growth in the United States and for the creation of structures” for launches in oncology in Europe Since, after the FDA (American Drug Agency, Ed.) also arrived in September European registration of ours

product for metastatic breast cancer“. Lucia Aleotti specified, referring to Orserdu* (elacestrant) by Stemline for the oral treatment as monotherapy of advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer, with ESR1 mutations, for post-menopausal women and adult men.

“We will continue to watch China with interest, albeit with caution, because there does not seem to be any signs of a new explosion of the Chinese economy – adds Aleotti – Above all, we will continue with our philosophy, that is, a philosophy of self-financing: all the profit that is created year by year remains in company, is entirely reinvested, for over 25 years everything has been reinvested in the growth of the company”. To help the pharmaceutical industry, added the Menarini shareholder, “the government can work a lot on the bureaucracy part, it can work on the incentives, training, because we need all these aspects. We need procedures that are faster and that are competitive with the rest of the countries, both for registering new drugs and for carrying out clinical trials”. Furthermore, “we need a recovery of the part of the industrial costs that are crushing us. We need a context that understands – underlines Aleotti – that, when the costs of producing a drug continue to increase, a recovery must be rethought, for industrial competitiveness”.