New new but deserted pedestrian streets. The city center of Alençon, in the Orne, has gone through the last few very complicated months. With the yellow vests movement then the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, many businesses have ended up shutting down. “You have to have the morale to hold on“, says Valérie Loirée, store manager.

After redesigning the streets to guarantee better access to pedestrians, the town hall of Alençon is trying by all means to make residents want to consume in the signs. Aid exists to allow businesses to survive economically. Installed since last July, a biscuit factory could receive 2,000 euros of assistance for the installation and up to 80% of the rent for 2 years. Savings that would allow him to invest this money in better equipment, so far limited.

