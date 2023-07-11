Despite the PSD having more senators in Casa Alta, the acronym has already reported a fiscal milestone; next in line would be MDB

After the approval of the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies, in the early hours of last Friday (7.Jul.2023), the next step to continue the processing of the text in the Senate is the choice of its rapporteur.

sAccording to the leader of the Government in Casa Alta, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), there are 2 names most quoted for the position: Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) and Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

In an interview with Globo News this Monday (10.jul), Wagner said that these are the names most heard by him in the Senate, but he does not rule out the possibility that Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), president of the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship), take over as rapporteur.

“Obviously, we want a rapporteur who is calm enough, who dialogues with what is necessary and who puts us to the vote”said the leader.

Although not yet defined, the expectation is that the rapporteurship will be with one of the major parties in the Senate. As the PSD (15 senators), the largest in the House and Alencar’s party, has already reported the fiscal milestone. The next government-aligned party is the MDB (11), led by Braga. União Brasil (8) and PT (8) would come next.

Wagner stated that he will meet with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to discuss the matter. Senator is likely to Randolph Rodrigues (no party-AP), leader of the Government in Congress, will also participate in the meeting.

According to the PT leader, the processing of the text should not be “not too short, not too long”. It is expected that there will be some changes, but Wagner says it is important that Casa Alta does not “so many changes”for the project to proceed.

One of the points cited by Wagner that is in the sights of senators are incentives for the automotive industry in the Northeast, which may, after being withdrawn by the plenary of the Chamber, be replaced by senators. The Federative Council, which generated controversy among governors, should also be subject to changes.

+ FAVORABLE VOTES OF THE PL

Wagner also believes that the vote in favor of the tax reform by the PL (Liberal Party) congressmen is even greater than in the Chamber of Deputies. In last week’s vote, of the 99 deputies of the acronym, 20 voted in favor of the text, going against the orientation of the PL. The names of all were listed and applauded during the session in the Chamber.

According to newspaper information The globethe betrayal of these deputies caused a rift between members of the PL, who fought during Sunday (9.Jul) in a WhatsApp group on the bench.

On the day of the beginning of the vote on the reform, on Thursday (July 6), during the PL meeting, Michelle Bolsonaro, former first lady, next to the Honorary President of the party, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), asked congressmen to vote together against the tax and said I don’t want hear later that some of the deputies were “watermelon”expression used to talk about who is “red inside” – color associated with the left.