The position of midfielder had been a matter of two in recent seasons at Getafe. The Arambarri-Maksimovic couple has been indisputable for José Bordalás since he brought them together in 2018. It continues to be so, but in recent times, the emergence of Aleñá sows doubts. The Uruguayan is doing an impeccable championship, but the Serbian is going through an irregular moment. It is usually the manager’s choice to switch when looking for a more offensive team and his reaction in the last game hitting the mat in the changing room tunnel was symptomatic.

Aleñá has played the last three games as a starter. Bordalás discarded the change of system in which he and Kubo had a place and returned to 4-4-2 as usual, which made him lose his place. However, the casualties provided him with a new opportunity and the Catalan has taken advantage of it to perfection. He has played more on the wing, but also as a teammate of Arambarri. His coach praised him after the last game and Barça plans to get him back next summer. His level in the last two games at the Coliseum has been optimal.

A joy for the azulones. There was a certain feeling of stagnation and Aleñá has fueled a football debate. Arambarri seems fixed. Maksimovic has been his dance partner for three years with a spectacular performance and Aleñá bursts in with force. With the Catalan next to Mauro you can lose physicality and pressure, but you gain talent and last pass. Bordalás has the floor and he is the most delighted with the alternatives.