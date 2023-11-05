Alemanno’s committee in St. Peter’s Square by Pope Francis for peace in the Middle East: “Stop the massacre”

“This morning at the Angelus Of Pope francesco we brought the “Stop the massacre” banner signed by the “Stop the ODV War Committee” to St. Peter’s Square. The Holy Father, after a strong appeal for peace in the Middle East, did us the honor of greeting, among others, the volunteers of Stop the War Committee.

The same gesture was repeated by our volunteers in many Basilicas of Italian cities. With this gesture we wanted to show our closeness to Dad Francis that, both for the war in Ukraine that for the conflict in Palestine, is the only world leader who is truly committed to Peace. The Holy Father together with the UN Secretary General Guterres must remind all world powers of their responsibilities to stop the Government’s attack Netanyahu in the Gaza Strip and obtain the release of all hostages held by Hamas. After the pogrom of Hamas which killed 1,200 people and kidnapped over 200 on October 7, the Netanyahu government responded with a month of attacks that caused 9,000 to 10,000 deaths.

In both cases the majority of victims are innocent civilians, with a high percentage of children. It is time to impose a ceasefire or at least a humanitarian truce to loosen the grip that is destroying the Gaza Strip with all its inhabitants inside. The same goes for Ukraine where a war that no one can win has been dragging on for almost two years. Ours is also an appeal to the Italian Government to emerge from its indolence and stand alongside Pope Francis and the UN to engage the international community clearly and clearly for peace and the liberation of all the hostages”.

He has declared Gianni Alemannospokesperson for the “Stop the War Committee ODV”. About thirty volunteers from the “Stop the War ODV Committee” with the authorization of the Vatican authorities carried a 10 meter banner with the words “Stop the massacre” to St. Peter’s Square and a similar thing was done in front of the basilicas of many cities Italian.

Subscribe to the newsletter

