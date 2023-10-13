Alemanno: “The government must distance itself from the Biden Administration’s directives”





“I share the firm condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attack, but I believe it is wrong to translate this condemnation into unconditional support for any initiative taken by the Netanyahu Government.”

With these words Gianni Alemannoformer mayor of Rome and historic exponent of the social right, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it sand shares the full and unconditional support of the government and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for Israel.

“Today the Israeli executive, after days of carpet bombing in Gaza, ordered the evacuation of the entire northern strip of the Strip, an essentially impossible evacuation for all the most fragile members of the Palestinian people who will remain on the ground as human shields of the Hamas terrorists when the Israeli ground attack begins. Furthermore, nothing has been granted to build credible humanitarian corridors to take sick people, women and children out of Gaza. In short, everything suggests that the Government Netanyahu wants to react to terrorist crimes with a bloodbath in Gaza. I believe that the Italian Government, continuing a policy of friendship with Israel and dialogue with the Arab world, but above all of great attention to humanitarian aspects, must distance itself from the directives of the Biden Administration and ask Netanyahu to base his reaction to terrorism on a more targeted attitude that avoids definitively handing over the Palestinian people to Hamas”.

Do you think Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made mistakes and is partly responsible for what is happening?

“Also important Israeli sources agree in accusing Netanyahu of failing to prevent the Hamas attack and of reacting excessively today precisely to cover up this serious shortcoming. Not only that: in the 16 years of Netanyahu’s government, everything was done to burn the perspective, sanctioned by the UN, of two peoples and two states, taking it for granted that the Palestinian cause would die out over time. The result was to delegitimize the Palestinian National Authority and give a political role to Hamas So Netanyahu’s ancient and current responsibilities exist and cannot be erased with a bloodbath”, explains Alemanno.

What position should the right have on the Palestinian question?

“The right and in general a coalition for change must have an attitude of protection of our national interest and political independence at the service of human values. In particular in the Middle East we must firmly maintain the position of two peoples and two states for Israel and Palestine. It is the only path that can guarantee lasting peace in the Middle East while respecting the principle of self-determination of peoples. Therefore we must fight against Islamist terrorism, but doing everything to avoid identifying the Palestinian cause with terrorist organizations “The path of respect for humanitarian principles is the main path to maintaining this balance. Also defending our national interest of having a peaceful Mediterranean and our political independence from a Biden administration that has already failed in Afghanistan and Ukraine”, he concludes Alemanno.

