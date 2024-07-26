Orvieto Forum, Alemanno speaks

All ready for the Orvieto Forum, kermesse that takes place from 26 to 28 July for an Italy “independent, just and sovereign”. A traditional meeting of the social right which in the 90s organized cultural events and which last year was “the birth laboratory of the Independence Movement”. At the center “the comparison with interlocutors of all backgrounds on the main problems of our country, also seen in relation to the European and international framework”.

Gianni Alemanno, an old acquaintance of Italian politics (former mayor of Rome, former minister and several times deputy), now national secretary of the Independence Movement, presents the event on Affaritaliani.it.

What is the objective of this Orvieto Forum?

To give an interpretation of the new wave of sovereignism in the West and understand why only Italy has remained blocked by Giorgia Meloni’s conservative approach. We also want to think about the new multipolar world that is replacing American unipolarism. It will be the topic of the most important debate of the forum: the one with the Russian ambassador, Alexey Paramonov.

There will also be an American economist known as Jeffrey Sachs, do you have the ambition to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine?

We want to show a way. There is no longer just the United States, there is on the other side a world that finds itself in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa) and that is becoming increasingly important. A new balance must be found.

How do you assess Ukraine’s signs of openness to resolving the conflict with Russia?

Finally. The United States and the British Conservatives have so far blocked any attempt at peace, as at the beginning of the conflict with the mediation of Turkey.

Would you advise Kiev to cede the territories in order to find peace?

I would advise accepting a ceasefire. No one will win this war. This massacre must be stopped.

Giorgia Meloni, it seems from her words, is not sovereignist enough, but the Prime Minister’s detractors say the opposite.

This is Meloni’s contradiction. She has chosen conservatism by siding with the Biden Administration on all international scenarios, effectively renouncing her sovereignist stance. But the left is never satisfied and so they continue to press her. If she doesn’t get off this slippery slope, she will increasingly move towards total homologation with progressive and globalist principles.

Isn’t it easier for a country like Italy to have more weight within organizations like NATO and institutions like the European Union, rather than acting individually as a nation-state?

Practice says otherwise. With NATO we have been forced to engage in many conflicts against our national interest. From Serbia to the Gulf, from Libya to Ukraine. NATO is not the answer to the problem, it must be overcome to try to build an integrated defense system at the European level.

Was Meloni right to vote against von der Leyen?

Yes, but after that he did nothing but apologize to her. This vote against is either the basis for getting closer to Orban and creating a real alternative to Ursula von der Leyen, or it just means isolating oneself.

But do you feel closer to Meloni’s or Salvini’s idea today?

At the moment Meloni has made a conservative choice. Salvini deserves credit for choosing Orban who has a truly sovereignist position on Ukraine and Europe. The novelty of the League is the success of Roberto Vannacci who, not by chance, will be here at the Orvieto forum.

How do you see the continuous disputes in the majority between Tajani and Salvini, will the government really last five years?

The government will have great difficulty completing its mandate, mainly due to economic problems. When resources are scarce, also because of the Stability Pact approved in Europe, it is clear that tensions increase.

What do you think of La Russa’s words about the attacked journalist? You condemn the violence but say that he should have spoken out.

We must let the investigators work to really understand what happened. I positively evaluate La Russa’s statement, as a signal that we must not always accept a priori the truths imposed by the left.