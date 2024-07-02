“After the European elections, the result obtained in France by Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National also confirms the rebirth of European sovereignism. A political phenomenon that had already been considered defeated in past years and that instead has been reborn as a force for change and criticism of the dominant structures.

The Independence Movement that we founded last November wants to be the interpreter in Italy of this new political wind, challenging the contradictions and misunderstandings that have been created in our country by Brothers of Italy, who collected sovereignist votes and then pursued liberal and conservative policies.

In our National Directorate that ended yesterday in Rome we approved a Political Document entitled “A social sovereignism to put Italy back on the move” that establishes a precise turning point: we will return to our priority commitment to sovereignism because throughout Europe it is on this side that voters from the working classes and the most disadvantaged regions gather. We will not interrupt the transversal dialogue that we have had in recent months with Democrazia Sovrana Popolare and with other political associations from the left, but we will focus on the right side of the political spectrum, precisely the one where the most important sovereignist movements are found. We specify that ours is a “social sovereignism” because we want to address the economic and social problems of our time without confusing ourselves with those who still believe in liberalism and globalization. For this reason we will unite our battles against the wars into which we have been dragged by NATO and against the austerity imposed by the European Union, with the battles to defend public health, work for all and the social rights of Italians.”

This was stated by Gianni Alemanno, national secretary of the Independence Movement.



