No ‘red-brown party’, no ultra-right formation, no electoral stage already set. But a new reality that is neither right nor left, because “we need to get out of these blinders” and “make an effort to make a proposal that goes beyond these patterns”. Gianni Alemanno, awaiting the founding assembly of the new political movement which will conclude the journey of its Independence Forum born in May 2022, reiterates once again that “to serve the interests of the Italian people we must go beyond the theater of politics”, the one in which “Schlein and Meloni essentially say the same things” and that, in view of this objective, it is “right that the anti-system forces talk to each other”. For this reason, in the two days at the Midas Palace Hotel in Rome, an evocative place because, as underlined Massimo Arlechino president of the Forum and the man who thought of the logo of the new political formation (after having signed that of AN in the past), it is the hotel where Alemanno himself was elected national secretary of the Youth Front in 1988. 427 delegates from all over Italy will arrive at Midas, and here the 80 members of the first national leadership of the party will be appointed “who will be responsible for examining the political decisions to be made”, he explains.

“It’s not a far-right movement – Alemanno points out – I’m not happy with the vote in Argentina where an ultra-liberalist won. I aim for an alliance of the middle class and the working class“. “We have not yet decided on electoral commitments – he adds – we must exist first. For the European elections, the collection of signatures begins on December 9th, therefore a few days after our birth. Careful reflection is needed. At the regional elections there will generally be support for existing lists. For the policies, which in my opinion will not expire but will be brought forward, we will be there. We are not a far-right movement. We are born perceiving the profound and strategic choice of the Brothers of Italy to become a conservative, neo-liberal and ultra-Atlantic party. And this is something that doesn’t belong to us in the slightest.” Do you exclude your candidacy for the European elections on the lists of a majority party?, the reporters ask Alemanno. “That’s the only certain thing – ours is a different political choice. Then if there are historical turning points in the majority parties they will examine them. But today they make us miss Fanfani, Andreotti, Aldo Moro. It is the most ultra-Atlantic majority ever”. On the two days at the end of November, Alemanno specifies that all party leaders have been invited, and “Cateno De Luca will bring his greetings, the only leader to confirm his presence”. Marco Rizzo will participate in the round table scheduled within the assembly, in a comparison between anti-system forces with different origins. With Rizzo there is a convergence on the no to sending weapons to Ukraine. I believe it is right that the anti-system forces talk to each other.”

