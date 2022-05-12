War Russia-Ukraine, Alemanno: “It wouldn’t have happened with Trump”

Gianni Alemanno was sitting among the spectators listening to the monologue of Alessandro Orsini to theater the other night to the Umberto of Rome. “I went there – explains the former mayor of Rome to Repubblica – because I don’t like it demonization what’s now of a person that is talking out of the core. Putin of course he was wrong, but we also have to ask ourselves some questions about who, like the BornIt has caused. Now to get to peace, the key is the Donbass. There, since 2014, the pro-Russians have suffered the wrongs, and no one has ever made a proposal. Do it a referendum to make the decision populations of the two Republics of Donbass from which part they want to stay“.

“An idea on Orsini? He is a bit of a narcissus, – continues Alemanno to Repubblica – but his voice must be respected because it brings another point of view into the dominant thinking. His ideas are actually much more widespread than appears in the media, even among the moderate classes. One is playing horizontal split between building and the people. TO Dragons I reproach myself for being too much flattened on the USAand not having helped France And Germany to make a peace proposal concrete. A very serious responsibility. With Trump there war in Ukraine there wouldn’t be“.

