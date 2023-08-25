Alemanno, Meloni’s “black Bertinotti”: his “Orvieto Manifesto” threatens Fratelli d’Italia

The resumption of political activities is approaching and summer troop movements are seen. Meloni, after the holidays, finds herself with a more enemy on the right with Gianni Alemanno who in the meantime has housed his armies in Orvieto and threatens Rome directly if he is not listened to.

In reality, Alemanno’s Movement was not born now as many believe. Already in 2017 the former mayor of Rome was at the helm of the “National Movement for Sovereignty”, as demonstrated by this interview that he gave me.

To a precise question to Alemanno about Pino Rauti and the social right he answered clearly and unequivocally outlining a sort of political program:

Rauti was a forerunner, who often intuited truths that were still out of date. Today the “breakthrough to the left” is possible and necessary: ​​with Matteo Renzi, the Democratic Party has abandoned the defense of workers’ rights, while the more or less extreme left has no realistic model to propose. On the other hand, starting from national sovereignty allows the right to propose a social and economic model which, through the recovery of the exchange levers and customs, puts democratic politics in a position to promote Italian work and social protection. Our objectives are four: the “breakthrough to the left” as a result of defending workers’ income, the politicization of the struggles of the middle class categories, these days street vendors and taxi drivers, the synthesis between the principles of sovereignty and subsidiarity as basis for dialogue with the people of the “family day” on non-negotiable values ​​and finally to interpret the northern and southern questions in a key to national unity.

