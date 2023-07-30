USA and China, Alemanno attacks Meloni

Gianni Alemanno has long been a party partner of Giorgia Meloni. Now, however, he is starting the construction site of a new social right in Orvieto under the title “Forum of Italian independence”. The last panel of the two days, this morning, revolves around the theme: “So as not to die Americans”. Alemanno explains the content in an interview with La Stampa: “Independence from the excessive European economic constraint and from Atlanticism. Italy has never been so aligned with the US as it happens in this period. This is the most Atlanticist government in republican history”.



According to Alemann, “even the old DC leaders managed to stay in NATO without having such clear-cut positions as that of the prime minister on the conflict in Ukraine”. On Meloni’s visit to Biden: “I don’t like the idea that we have to be aligned in all respects with the US, which has dragged us into a series of wars – including the conflict in Ukraine – contrary to our national interest” .

Alemanno also tells La Stampa that Italy should not abandon the Chinese “Silk Road”: “After getting involved in a war against Russia, slapping the Chinese in the face means declaring war on the BRICS. To leave the agreements like this, to do the Americans a favor, seems to me a mistake”.

