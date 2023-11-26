Alemanno’s Independence Movement: “Italy out of the EU, consolidate ties with the Brics”

It will not be a Catholic party in the strict sense, but a movement that will look with great interest at the world of believers and will have, among its beacons, the Social Doctrine of the Church. It will combine some identity battles in defense of the traditional family, of life and against abortion with the fight for the rights of the most disadvantaged classes and of a bourgeoisie now crushed by large-scale industrial finance and multinationals. Right-wing values ​​therefore, but left-wing ideas (quote by Diego Fusaro, controversial philosopher from Turin).

Gianni Alemanno’s new political creature is ready to make its debut (it is not yet known whether in the European elections in June 2024) and to amaze (the undeclared objective is to exceed the 4% bar). It will be called ‘Italian Independence Movement’ and, joining it, in addition to the former mayor of Rome and former Minister of Agriculture, there will be, among others, the former CasaPound Simone Di Stefano; Massimo Arlechino, former creator of the National Alliance symbol, former AN Fabio Granata and Marcello Taglialatela and Nicola Colosimo, spokesperson for the young people of ‘Magnitudo’.

It will be a political project “based on the identity, traditions and sense of community belonging of our people, implementing the founding principles of our Constitution, the values ​​of the Catholic Social Doctrine and the Humanism of Work, which all together are the pillars of our national culture”, reads the 44-page assembly document. Yesterday at the Midas hotel in via Aurelia, a short distance from San Pietro, the official presentation among the many participants.

The journey began months ago: it started from the ‘Stop the War’ committee – which, inspired by the words of Pope Francis, called for the resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine -, to get to the ‘Italian Independence Forum’. Alemanno was spokesperson for both and today presents himself as the ram of the nascent movement which, however, will focus above all on “We”. A party that will go beyond left and right and that will also try to speak to the world of dissent attracted by certain issues. Among these, the rejection of unbridled Europeanism and, above all, of Atlanticism and hyper Atlanticism certainly stand out. “One of the 5 pillars on which the principles of our movement are based is the Catholic Social Doctrine”, he recalls speaking to AGI Alemanno who does not hide the fact that he has been inspired several times by the words of Pope Francis on the multipolar world.

“Catholicism is a constitutive element of our national identity, which contributes to making our people more resistant than others to the attacks of transhumanism and the social Darwinism of neo-liberalism. Because spirituality – in full respect of the secularity of the State, of every religious freedom and the value of interreligious dialogue – supports human personality and strengthens community belonging”, we read in the assembly document. Catholic social doctrine “shows us the spiritual foundations of being a social community, solidarity, freedom and dignity of the human person, the value of life and family, the principle of subsidiarity and that of participation, the social function that must have any form of private possession.”

The other 4 pillars are: Identity culture and community belonging to the Italian people; the Humanism of work; Self-determination and the rights of peoples; The fundamental principles of the Italian Constitution. Among the many aspects touched upon in the founding document there is also that of the ‘Multipolar World’ where Italy could once again become a protagonist.

“Italy, to position itself in a multipolar world, must relaunch its relationship with the Brics Plus countries, developing economic cooperation projects, financial and cultural, within the framework of a positive and respectful relationship between West and East, and trying to involve other European nations in these projects with the ‘global South’ which is a space inhabited by 6.4 billion people and which represents a large market potential for our country”, we read again in the document. And, to do this, “we must put aside all rhetoric about the ‘superiority of Western civilization’ and the ‘danger of autocracies'”.

DI Stefano: “It won’t be a meteor”

“Today a party is born that does not want to be a meteor, but which will remain in the political scene for a long time. We have a very clear position on social issues and other issues that have been totally abandoned by the other parties throughout the centre-right. Many voters of the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia are dissatisfied and do not see themselves in the policy implemented by the Government”, Di Stefano, present at the Midas hotel where the party’s presentation is underway, tells AGI.

“Today a new movement is born that brings many together. Just as there are many themes and proposals that we will make: from responding to social emergencies, to health emergencies and vaccines”, concludes Di Stefano. And the fifth and final part of the program is dedicated to vaccines and above all to Big Pharma. “The multinational drug companies, Big Pharma, are building a healthcare dictatorship – we read -, which began with the vaccination campaigns for Covid and is now aimed at giving control of global healthcare and health to a privatized WHO (World Health Organisation). of each of us and our families.”

