“The death of Alexei Navalny certainly does not leave us indifferent. When an opposition figure dies in unclear circumstances anywhere in the world, all free and independent people must mobilize to learn the truth and defend the rights of those not in power.

This is why we want to know how Navalny died, how we want Julian Assange, guilty of having revealed inconvenient truths in the USA, to be freed or in any case not extradited.

We don't wake up today: on August 10, 2023, I, together with former parliamentarians Di Stefano, Taglialatela, Bevilacqua and Granata, sent a letter to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella to ask him to intervene simultaneously with presidents Putin and Biden to obtain a pardon for both Navalny and Assange. A letter that received no response.

Because while everyone in the West mourns the Russian opponent, few remember the US opponent. And this is not good: because it is precisely the “double truths” that take away all credibility from the West when it stands up to defend human rights and the rights of peoples.” So declared Gianni Alemanno, national secretary of the Independence Movement!.