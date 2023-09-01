According to Alemanno, Meloni’s basic mistake “is excessive subjection to the outside world and in particular to Europe”





All of Giorgia Meloni’s mistakes seen from the right. The intervention of John Alemannoformer mayor of Rome and historic exponent of the social right, in La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica it was precise and detailed. A fresco of what’s wrong and how, according to Alemanno, Meloni is disappointing those who voted for her.

“There are many signs of Meloni’s detachment from the people, the basic income cannot be abolished without a valid alternative”. And again, on the minimum wage: “The issue should not be left to the left. The issue of poor work is very serious. And the prime minister had to talk about it with the social partners and not with the opposition at Palazzo Chigi”.

But according to Alemanno the basic error of Melons “it is the excessive subjection towards the outside world and in particular towards Europe which has an unsustainable liberal and austere attitude. Therefore, very tough negotiations with Brussels are needed to loosen the ties”.

“It is not enough to cut taxes to create development”, added the former mayor of Rome. “We need a new state intervention otherwise we risk losing all our realities that are acquired by foreign multinationals”. And again: “The middle class is sinking into poverty, we certainly don’t need the flat tax that favors the rich but a family-friendly tax authorities”.

As regards the tax on the extra profits of banksAlemanno stated: “The principle is correct, but the provision was made in an impromptu way and the tax will be passed on to account holders”.

Then the heavy lunge on immigration. “We have gone from the naval blockade to the doubling of flows Since it is an epochal phenomenon, must we resign ourselves and open the borders? No, we need a strong and restraining attitude on the part of the government which has not been seen so far. Also in this case we are dealing with subjection to the EU. Discussions and contacts with European partners but no concrete results”.

