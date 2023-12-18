Today Gianni Alemanno, National Secretary of the Independence Movement, after the Rome Congress of 25 and 26 November, appointed the first National Executive of the Movement.

Its members are by right: the President Massimo Arlechino (Founder and first president of the National Alliance), the deputy secretaries Marcello Taglialatela (former parliamentarian of AN and Fdi, historical leader of the Social Right in Naples), Simone di Stefano (Secretary of the Exit Movement), Luigia Passaro (Lawyer from Padua, former member of the communist party), Felice Costini (Doctor from Rieti, former municipal councilor) and the young Nicola Colosimo (28 years old and spokesperson for the Magnitudo Movement) and the treasurer Bruno Tagliaferri.

These are the new appointments: Prof. Michele Geraci (foreign delegation), former undersecretary for foreign trade of the Conte 1 government and professor at New York University in Shanghai; Prof. Giuseppe Tritto (Health delegation), President of the Academy of Biomedical Technologies of Paris; Prof. Simone Vieri (Environment delegate), full professor at Sapienza University of Rome; Gabriele Ghidelli (delegation for Economy and the European Union), institutionalist economist Aisteco Observatory, former AN parliamentarians Fabio Granata (delegation for Culture and legality) and Franco Bevilacqua; the municipal councilors of Cuneo Giuseppe Lauria (delegation to local authorities) and of Udine Stefano Salmé (delegation to the North-East); Adolfo Morganti, President of the European Identity Association founded by Franco Cardini; Francesco Azzaro (Security delegation), general of the Carabinieri and Domenico Leggiero (Defense delegation) president of the Military Observatory; Maurizio Abbate (Association delegation); Domenico De Mattia (Mezzogiorno delegation); Rosario Del Priore (International Trade delegation); Davide Di Stefano (Immigration delegation); Bruno Esposito (member of the Presidential Committee); Maria Grazia Martinelli (delegation of justice); Massimiliano Mazzanti (delegation on state secrets and the strategy of tension); Stefano Pelagatti (Membership Sector); Edoardo Polacco (Worlds of Dissent delegation); Ruggero Di Biagi and Giovanni Papa (delegation for health policies); Angelo Retta (delegation for rural, horse racing and hunting policies).

Subscribe to the newsletter

