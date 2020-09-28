Member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition, Nobel Prize laureate in literature Svetlana Aleksievich left the country. It is reported by Tut.by.

Alexievich flew to Germany early on Monday morning, September 28. The assistant to the writer Tatyana claims that the departure is not related to the criminal case against the Coordination Council. “She flew away on her personal business. She has meetings planned, a book fair in Sweden, she will be presented with an award in Sicily, ”said Tatiana.

When asked when Aleksievich would return to Belarus, the assistant replied: “It all depends on how events will develop here, and on her well-being.”

Aleksievich remained the last member of the presidium of the opposition Coordination Council, which was at large on the territory of Belarus. The rest were either arrested or went abroad. On September 9, the writer said that unknown persons tried to get to her apartment. European diplomats came to support the Nobel laureate.

In Belarus, for more than 50 days, mass protests have continued over the official results of the presidential elections, according to which Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote. The first actions were violently dispersed using special means. On the fact of the creation of the Coordination Council, a criminal case was initiated on an attempt to seize power.