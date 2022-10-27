Aleksic, then Jovic’s brace: watch the Viola win

Fiorentina comeback, win, and qualify. It won’t be easy to aim for first place (we need a better result with Riga than Basaksehir will get at home against Hearts), but considering how the group started, the Viola can be satisfied. Decisive Jovic, author of a brace capable of overturning Aleksic’s initial goal. The highlights of the match



