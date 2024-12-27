In principle, the first fight of Aleksandre Topuria It was going to be in March, in UFC Apex, in Las Vegas. However, in recent days we have learned that its debut will finally take place in SydneyAustralia. It will be against Cody Haddon, a fighter with an 8-1 record, and Aleksandre will have his brother in his corner.

Location and date changes are the order of the day. Now, if we take into account that Dana White does not stitch without threadwe could well think that behind this change there are strategic reasons that may have to do with the next rival of Ilia Topuria.

The truth is that it is difficult to imagine a better scenario to promote a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski. How can you pass up the opportunity to announce a super fight between both rivals in a stadium full of Australians? Space is perfect and the same goes for time. Topuria has said that he wants to fight in the spring and at the time of his brother’s fight we would be in February. Everything fits.

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that UFC has already let Volkanovski rise to challenge Topuria the day he beat Max Holloway. The UFC’s preferences are clear and, although it seems that Topuria wants to move up a category, the decision may already have been made.

To verify all this we will have to wait a few more months. Be that as it may, the truth is that The eldest of the Topurias is very close to landing in the UFC. He will do it, by the way, at bantamweight, one of the most complicated categories in the UFC. Fighters like Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili await him there.