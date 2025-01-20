Aleksandre Topuria He is a guy who exudes elegance and confidence in his walk through that life that moves away from the ordinary. He is a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, a profession that a short time ago was reviled or, if you will, ignored in our country. However, in Spain there is a surname that made many of the sports headlines in 2024: Topuria. That Ilia was proclaimed world champion of the UFC, the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) league on the planet, in February, helped our country to be taken into account internationally. Eight months later, he capped off a historic year by successfully defending his featherweight title in Abu Dhabi. But the horizon of this denomination is far from reaching its ceiling.

And it is that Aleksandre Topuriacoach of the champion for many seasons, decided to step aside a decade ago to focus on El Matador, with enormous generosity. But now his time has come. Aleks’ technical and strategic knowledge is excellent. And his way of fighting, exclusive. He is a trademark in himself. This February 9 he will debut in the UFC, resuming his sporting career inside the octagon and expectations, of course, are very high. The Conqueror, as he is known, pauses in his preparation to analyze his premiere on ABC, as well as his short and medium-term future. He assures that he arrives at the Olympus of MMA to enjoy, but without forgetting to climb to the top, that is why we have come. And yes, he looks like a world champion. It’s a matter of time.

-He is now less than a month away from his debut in the UFC. How is the preparation going? How long did it take you to get the call to fight in Australia?

-This year I have spent several training camps, because we did not know the exact date on which I was going to debut. We have always been alert so that information would reach us when it was time to fight. About a month ago, I received the information that we were going to fight in Australia. Everything is well organized, the camp is super good, I feel better than ever. All good.









-Are you doing the training camp in Alicante?

-Exactly, in Alicante, where always.

-Let’s talk about your combat. Fight against Cody Haddon, who arrives with an 8-1 professional record at UFC 312.

-He is a good fighter, he has won his last six fights, including the fight in the Contender Series and his debut in the UFC. But no one like me has been found.

-What prediction do you make for the fight on February 9?

-I don’t like the topic of riddles, but I always like to end fights. My intention is going to be to finish off my rival before time.

-He is going to compete in the UFC bantamweight division (61.2 kilos) and is quite big for this category. How are you managing the weight cut?

-Pretty good. With all the professionals I have around me, everything is going very well, well prepared, with my weight under control, thank God.

-Is the idea to make a career in the bantamweight division? Or if Ilia left the featherweight (66 kilos) to go to the lightweight (70 kilos) would you go up to the featherweight?

-I would say that the most certain thing is that it would rise. But for now I am in the bantamweight division, I am working with several professionals, for now I am going to stay here. And in the future, with the position, with the money, we will be able to afford to go higher.

-An interesting point is knowing what will happen with the preparations for Ilia’s and her combat. Are they going to alternate their preparations or will they coincide at some point?

-Initially, when he has combat I am in his training camp and vice versa. Whether we fight separately or on the same day, we will always spend the camps together. Even better for us.

-Since he signed last year with the UFC, he had not been able to debut. How many fights would you like to do this year?

-On other occasions that we spoke, I said two or three and then more than a year passed without having had a single fight. When Ilia was asked in 2018 when he thought he was going to enter the UFC he said that same year and in the end it was in 2020. But I usually say that I am not a fortune teller, my desire and my head tell me that there will be two fights, three maximum. More than three fights at first, unless something very interesting, complicated comes out. Two or three a year is fine, I don’t want to make the body suffer more, you have to take into account the weight loss and how hard they are.

-People want to know what idea you have for a career within the UFC. Go quickly for the big names or fight little by little?

-Honestly, like all journalists and people ask me the same thing, that if I have pressure and things like that, let’s see how I am going to deal with all of this, what pressure do I have to have? I am here to enjoy, to do what I like, so I plan to do the same within the UFC, do what I have done all my life, fight and enjoy it, make money and make my people enjoy it.

-Does Aleksandre Topuria see himself as a UFC champion?

-Of course. Of course I see myself as champion of the division. If not, why am I here? I’m not just here to fight. If I fight in the biggest league in the world it is to get to the top and tighten my belt.

-Let’s talk about his brother, Ilia Topuria. How do you see the possibility of him facing Islam Makhachev this year at lightweight, a higher featherweight division?

-I see it very possible. When Ilia wins his next fight, which he is going to win, the next one will probably be Islam Makhachev (lightweight champion). Whoever says that the next fight will be with Islam is a lie. But depending on what he does in his next fight, he will decide when it will be time to face Makhachev.