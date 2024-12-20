The most anticipated debut already has a date. Aleksandre Topuria (5-1) will fight against Cody Haddon (8-1) on February 9 at UFC 312, which will take place in Sydney (Australia) in the bantamweight division. As ABC has learned, The contract has already been sent so the fight is official and only some visa mishap could break this fight agreement. The first report, which was that the fight was in talks, was made by the Australian MMA Instagram account.

The brother of the UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, will thus debut in the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) league at the beginning of next year, a debut that is being highly anticipated due to the high expectations generated about his figure. Aleksandre, in fact, signed a few months ago for the largest MMA league in the world, but his debut had been delayed for various reasons.

The Conqueror, as he is nicknamed, had not fought since achieving a victory at WOW 9 in May 2023, so it will have been more than a year and a half since he achieved his last finish. In his professional record he has 5 wins and only one setback, his wins being 3 by KO and 2 by submission.

The truth is that Aleksandre Topuria’s level is very high, having carried out training in parallel with his brother throughout his career. His style is different, yes, basing his game on a very refined technique and a great ability to take down and control his opponents on the ground. In any case, it also has a huge punch. We will now have to see how he performs in the UFC, with the pressure that comes with the elite of this sport.









The joy came some time ago with a message that Aleksandre himself conveyed on social networks, in which he stated that he was already an official UFC fighter. «As many of you know, my personal goal and challenge for many years was to see my brother tighten his world championship belt, I positioned myself as his coach and thank God, that goal was met. I am proud and grateful for the performance my brother had, now it is time to defend him and of course I will be there. Likewise, in my mind and heart, the desire to battle on the front lines has never faded, which is why I have never stopped doing it, but this time it will be in the biggest league in the world. “I want to inform you that I have officially signed the contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship,” the 28-year-old athlete said then.

Since that message, written at the beginning of August, all eyes were on the Spanish-Georgian fighter. However, on the horizon was Ilia Topuria’s fight against Max Holloway, which marked El Matador’s first defense of the UFC title. With this objective successfully resolved, it is now time to focus on Aleksandre.