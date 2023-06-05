New rumors were known this weekend about the state of health of Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belaruswhose absence from public events since May 9, Soviet Victory Day over Nazi Germany, has sparked a wave of speculation about his health.

This Saturday the opposition politician Valery Tsepkaloformer Belarusian presidential candidate, published an extensive statement on his Twitter account in which he refers precisely to Lukashenko’s health.

“Deadly diagnosis for the dictator”, reads at the beginning of Tsepkalo’s message, who states that Lukashenko was “admitted to the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital” at the end of May after experiencing “nausea and vomiting.” “In addition to these symptoms, blood was flowing from the nose, gums, and there were spot hemorrhages on the skin, which were particularly visible at the injection sites,” Tsepkalo wrote.

The opposition leader goes further and ensures that “the symptoms experienced by the patient (Lukashenko) could give rise to numerous speculations about poisoning”. “The situation was further complicated by the fact that he was hospitalized after a scheduled dinner with Putin. Moscow’s best doctors, both academics and intensive care specialists from various clinics, urgently gathered to save the patient’s life,” he added. in the lengthy statement.

Tsepkalo assures that at the end of May “the medical board diagnosed the patient with disseminated intravascular coagulation syndrome (DIC syndrome)”, which, he said, “is a condition characterized by interruptions in the blood coagulation system, which leads to the formation of multiple blood clots. He added that Lukashenko also has “difficulty breathing, cold sweats, pain and swelling in his legs and chest.”

For now, no official statement has been made to confirm or deny this information.

Of course, on May 23, Lukashenko stated during a meeting with his cabinet that he is not going to die in the face of constant speculation about his state of health. Lukashenko talks about his state of health: “If someone thinks I’m going to die, calm down. That’s nothing more than idle discussions on instant messaging and Telegram channels. Did they say I had an adenovirus? An adenovirus. That’s nothing “He said, according to the BelTA news agency.

