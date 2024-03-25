“With me whatever you want, criticize me all you want, but not with my children,” the Mexican singer and composer expressed angrily. Alex Syntek, through a video on their social networks. What was it that happened? The interpreter of hits such as “Sex, modesty and tears” or “You need”, He had said that his son Matías was about to clash with other kids during a party, after asking them to play music by Queen, Gorillaz, The Killers or Coldplay. Given this, the minor began to receive a lot of hate on social networks.

Alex Syntek did not sit idly by and published a video in which He “exploded” due to bad comments towards his son Matías. “This message is because they took a comment out of context, when I talked about how my son got upset and that he almost hit some kids at a party, because they didn't allow him to play Gorillaz and The Killers, this because they had already been playing for five hours.” “inappropriate, very ephemeral and very harmful music that is fashionable and at no time did he attack anyone.”

Aleks Syntek, brother-in-law of the actress and television host Ingrid Coronado, stated that it bothers him that they judge his son, “that they bother my son, the media and the people with their judgments, whatever you want with me, Criticize me all you want, but not with my children.“.

In addition, Alex Syntekwho has repeatedly spoken out against reggaeton, shared that he had to take his son away from the party because he was very uncomfortable, “I have always educated my children to be tolerant, to listen to any type of music.” , but to be aware and I have allowed them to attend concerts by artists that I do not like, in my family there is no prohibition, but there is respect.”

Aleks Syntek with his wife and children. Photo: Instagram

It is worth mentioning that Aleks Syntek is the father of two children, Natalia and Matías, the result of his marriage to Karen Coronado, younger sister of Ingrid Coronado. (who was the wife of the late television host Fernando del Solar and the singer Charly López, a member of Garibaldi).

