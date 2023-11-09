The former president of the PP of Catalonia and founder of Vox, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, was shot in the face around 1:30 p.m. this Thursday on Núñez de Balboa Street in Madrid, as sources from the National Police have informed EL PAÍS. Vidal-Quadras has been consciously taken to hospital in serious condition. Police officers are already at the scene and the facts are being investigated, the same sources add.

The Madrid emergency service has reported the stabilization of a 78-year-old man with a gunshot wound and that he has been transferred to a hospital in the capital. Vidal-Quadras is being treated at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital. The firearm injury, located in the jaw area, has an entry and exit hole, according to police sources. These same sources add that the politician is stable, in serious condition, and there is no fear for his life.

The first investigations indicate that two individuals traveling on a black Yamaha motorcycle participated in the attack. According to witnesses, a person wearing a black helmet and wearing a blue coat and jeans was waiting for Vidal-Cuadras near his home, in the Madrid neighborhood of Salamanca. He was walking through the area, near his home, after having attended mass. The stranger approached the politician and shot him at point-blank range, from a distance of about two meters. It does not seem that they had any conversation, according to this same information. Then, the gunman ran out and got on the large-displacement Yamaha motorcycle, like package. She was waiting for a second person. Both have escaped, down a street with prohibited access and at high speed, in the direction of Hermosilla Street. Witnesses describe the shooter as a “young, not very heavy-set man.” According to his statements, the aggressor shot “at least once.”

Investigators from the Homicide Group of the Madrid Police Headquarters have taken charge of the investigations. Scientific Police specialists have also been deployed at the scene of the event. The agents are currently taking samples in the area and expanding the cordoned off area to several blocks.