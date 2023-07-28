Alejo Veliz to Milan: 10-15 million deal. Transfer market news

Milan want to give Stefano Pioli a talented young striker who can be the vice-Giroud (with Noah Okafor which at that point would be more moved left to relieve Rafael Leao) and the very hot name is that of the Argentine center forward Alejo Veliz.

A very interesting class of 2003 for which 15 million are needed (rescission clause) even if AC Milan’s hope is to snatch him 10-12 at Rosario Central.

Milan transfer market, Rebic to Besiktas and Musah almost Rossoneri

Yunus Musah is one step away from Milan. According to Relevo, in the last few hours the AC Milan club and Valencia have had new contacts to close the move for the American midfielder and the Rossoneri managers have decided to further raise their offer (the last one was 18 million euros, including bonuses), reaching put 20 million on the plate. Ante Rebic’s farewell to Besiktas was decisive. There was talk of a loan, but it seems that the operation could be definitivewith the money from his sale, the Via Aldo Rossi club will increase the offer to Valencia and will take Musah outright.

Original front: there was talk of West Ham, offers for him too from Turkey and Arab track, but for now no club has sunk the blow. The former Liverpool player is certainly not in the AC Milan’s technical projects and could leave between now and the end of August.

Milan transfer market, Ballo-Tourè slows down the arrival of deputy Theo Hernandez

Fodè Ballo-Tourè said no to Fulham who had reached an agreement with Milan for the permanent transfer of the French full-back to the Premier League for 4 million euros. The player wants to go to Bologna, where he knows he can fight for a starting shirt, but the Bologna club would take him on loan with the right to buy. In the event of Ballo-Tourè’s farewell, Milan will go on a deputy Theo Hernandez: there has been a lot of talk about Davide Calafiori of Basel (former Rome) these days, but the prices of Pasquale Mazzocchi, The 28-year-old full-back from Salernitana has already been linked to the Rossoneri in recent weeks and in Turin’s sights.

