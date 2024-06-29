On May 26, 2024, the America club won 1-0 in the final back to the Cruz Azul Sky Machine (2-1 on aggregate score), thus becoming the brand new two-time champion of Mexican soccer. The fourth squad to achieve it, joining the list that includes Pumas, León and Atlas de Guadalajara.
André Jardine is living a fairy tale with the azulcremas, and, however, they know well that in Coapa the demands do not stop, so the three-time championship, more than a dream, is a duty for the capital team.
In an effort to achieve this, the Águilas del América have already completed what many consider to be the signing of the summer, signing the midfielder from the Tuzos del Pachuca: Érick Sánchez, who, until not long ago, was believed to have his destiny in European football.
However, just as players arrive, others also leave. Such is the case of the six-time Liga MX champion: Julián Quiñones, who flew the nest to play in Arab football, just as the late Azulcremas striker, ‘Chucho’ Benítez, did.
As a replacement for the Colombian attacker, the Águilas del América could be interested in the services of Uruguayan footballer Rodrigo Aguirre, who currently belongs to the Monterrey Football Club and who had been in the sights of Santos Laguna.
Finally, Julián Quiñones could be joined by Alejandro Zendejas. And what makes this move special is Alejandro’s possible destination, since the interested team would be none other than the Máquina Celeste of Cruz Azul.
The interest is there. However, the azulcrema board asks for more than the cement producers would be willing to pay, so it seems difficult for Zendejas to join the ranks of those led by Martín Anselmi.
