Last Saturday the eagles of america they knew how to prevail against adversity and in the final minutes they achieved a valuable 2-2 draw against Santos Laguna.
However, not everything was rosy for the team led by coach Fernando Ortíz, since in that game the players Alexander Zendejas and Richard Sánchez were injured.
The case that worried the most was that of the American, since the annoyance of the Paraguayan was not significant. According to information from ESPNZendejas will be sidelined due to a leg tear around 4 weeksso he would miss 5 games: Necaxa, Atlético San Luis, Tijuana and Atlas.
It is expected to be Saturday March 4 in the matchday 10 match against Pachuca when he can return to activity.
For now, it is expected that his direct replacement for the next commitments is Brian Rodríguez. The Uruguayan footballer did things well in the most recent match, so “Tano” would not hesitate to send him to start next Saturday when they receive a visit from Necaxa.
As far as Richard Sánchez is concerned, the midfielder is training separately from the team, although his ownership is doubtful, he is expected to go to the bench and may have minutes for the complementary part. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
