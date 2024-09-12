Alejandro Zendejas It is an indispensable element in the ideal eleven of André Jardine and since his injury several weeks ago, he has been missed in the team, as his absence has been felt and fortunately for the team, it has been announced that the player has fully recovered and has joined training.
However, it should be noted that he will not yet be part of this coming weekend’s match in the National Classic when Club América hosts Club Deportivo Guadalajara at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium this Saturday, September 14 at 6:50 p.m.
Although the player has recovered, the coaching staff wants to handle his return to the field with the necessary caution to avoid a relapse and so that he returns in very good shape.
According to information from the journalist Julio Ibanez, Alejandro Zendejas He will be back for Matchday 8 against Atlas, so they would give him a few more days of work before his return, after not seeing any activity since Matchday 2 when he was injured against Club Querétaro.
It should be remembered that there are three games coming up in a period of seven days, as the Águilas will play Matchdays 7, 8 and 9 against Chivas, Atlas and Necaxa, on Saturday the 13th, Tuesday the 17th and Saturday the 21st of September, respectively.
