Little Princess Milly passed away this afternoon after not getting over the disease that afflicted her. Alejandro Zarate, founder of Pintura Roja, was in charge of giving the devastating news that mourned an entire country. La República communicated exclusively with the pioneer of the famous group and recalled how Milagros Soto began in music. In addition, he recognized that the popular Little Princess Mily had a unique way of reaching the public with his charisma and talent.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Alejandro Zárate, the musician who discovered Muñequita Sally, Johnny Orosco and Centella?

What did Alejandro Zárate say after the death of “Princess Mily”?

The teacher Zárate said that he was with Princess Mily three days ago in the hospital and could not help but be moved when he saw her suffer. “It is one of the most critical, painful, terrible moments for me due to the loss of someone I loved very much, with whom I shared many years of my artistic career and who made Red Painting occupy a prominent place within cumbia with charisma. . I owe that a lot to Mily, for whom I have fond memories, great respect and I think the whole world is in mourning”.

How was the meeting between Alejandro Zárate and “Princess Mily”?

Alejandro Zarate decided visit ‘Princess Mily’ in her last days of life. The musician reported that he went to the hospital where the Peruvian interpreter was hospitalized fighting for her life. The scenario for him was devastating and he couldn’t help but be moved to tears.

“I couldn’t help but shed a few tears when I found her alone in the 2 de Mayo Hospital three days ago. I was with her. I found her asleep, she opened her little eyes and looked at me, she took my hand, she recognized me, but she couldn’t speak, she wanted to speak, but she couldn’t. The anguish of seeing the situation she was in was so great that I could not help but shed tears for a person whom I love and love very much, because she practically was, is, and will continue to be 50, 70, 80% of what Red Painting is. ”, he said in dialogue with La República.

Subsequently, Alejandro Zárate stated that he will always remember “Princess Mily” as the great person she was. “I will remember her as a daughter, as a sister that we were in all this time that we have worked together. The entire town will always remember her as a great artist.Because she knew how to win the love of all of Peru and may she rest in peace, Mily. Everyone loves you, rest in peace. ‘El telefono’ has gone around the world with more than 300 million visits”, added the teacher Zárate.

Alejandro Zárate with Princess Milly and Toño Centella. Photo: The Peruvian

#Alejandro #Zárate #breaks #death #Princess #Mily #quotIve #years #oldquot

Little Princess Milly passed away this afternoon after not getting over the disease that afflicted her. Alejandro Zarate, founder of Pintura Roja, was in charge of giving the devastating news that mourned an entire country. La República communicated exclusively with the pioneer of the famous group and recalled how Milagros Soto began in music. In addition, he recognized that the popular Little Princess Mily had a unique way of reaching the public with his charisma and talent.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Alejandro Zárate, the musician who discovered Muñequita Sally, Johnny Orosco and Centella?

What did Alejandro Zárate say after the death of “Princess Mily”?

The teacher Zárate said that he was with Princess Mily three days ago in the hospital and could not help but be moved when he saw her suffer. “It is one of the most critical, painful, terrible moments for me due to the loss of someone I loved very much, with whom I shared many years of my artistic career and who made Red Painting occupy a prominent place within cumbia with charisma. . I owe that a lot to Mily, for whom I have fond memories, great respect and I think the whole world is in mourning”.

How was the meeting between Alejandro Zárate and “Princess Mily”?

Alejandro Zarate decided visit ‘Princess Mily’ in her last days of life. The musician reported that he went to the hospital where the Peruvian interpreter was hospitalized fighting for her life. The scenario for him was devastating and he couldn’t help but be moved to tears.

“I couldn’t help but shed a few tears when I found her alone in the 2 de Mayo Hospital three days ago. I was with her. I found her asleep, she opened her little eyes and looked at me, she took my hand, she recognized me, but she couldn’t speak, she wanted to speak, but she couldn’t. The anguish of seeing the situation she was in was so great that I could not help but shed tears for a person whom I love and love very much, because she practically was, is, and will continue to be 50, 70, 80% of what Red Painting is. ”, he said in dialogue with La República.

Subsequently, Alejandro Zárate stated that he will always remember “Princess Mily” as the great person she was. “I will remember her as a daughter, as a sister that we were in all this time that we have worked together. The entire town will always remember her as a great artist.Because she knew how to win the love of all of Peru and may she rest in peace, Mily. Everyone loves you, rest in peace. ‘El telefono’ has gone around the world with more than 300 million visits”, added the teacher Zárate.

Alejandro Zárate with Princess Milly and Toño Centella. Photo: The Peruvian

#Alejandro #Zárate #breaks #death #Princess #Mily #quotIve #years #oldquot

Little Princess Milly passed away this afternoon after not getting over the disease that afflicted her. Alejandro Zarate, founder of Pintura Roja, was in charge of giving the devastating news that mourned an entire country. La República communicated exclusively with the pioneer of the famous group and recalled how Milagros Soto began in music. In addition, he recognized that the popular Little Princess Mily had a unique way of reaching the public with his charisma and talent.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Alejandro Zárate, the musician who discovered Muñequita Sally, Johnny Orosco and Centella?

What did Alejandro Zárate say after the death of “Princess Mily”?

The teacher Zárate said that he was with Princess Mily three days ago in the hospital and could not help but be moved when he saw her suffer. “It is one of the most critical, painful, terrible moments for me due to the loss of someone I loved very much, with whom I shared many years of my artistic career and who made Red Painting occupy a prominent place within cumbia with charisma. . I owe that a lot to Mily, for whom I have fond memories, great respect and I think the whole world is in mourning”.

How was the meeting between Alejandro Zárate and “Princess Mily”?

Alejandro Zarate decided visit ‘Princess Mily’ in her last days of life. The musician reported that he went to the hospital where the Peruvian interpreter was hospitalized fighting for her life. The scenario for him was devastating and he couldn’t help but be moved to tears.

“I couldn’t help but shed a few tears when I found her alone in the 2 de Mayo Hospital three days ago. I was with her. I found her asleep, she opened her little eyes and looked at me, she took my hand, she recognized me, but she couldn’t speak, she wanted to speak, but she couldn’t. The anguish of seeing the situation she was in was so great that I could not help but shed tears for a person whom I love and love very much, because she practically was, is, and will continue to be 50, 70, 80% of what Red Painting is. ”, he said in dialogue with La República.

Subsequently, Alejandro Zárate stated that he will always remember “Princess Mily” as the great person she was. “I will remember her as a daughter, as a sister that we were in all this time that we have worked together. The entire town will always remember her as a great artist.Because she knew how to win the love of all of Peru and may she rest in peace, Mily. Everyone loves you, rest in peace. ‘El telefono’ has gone around the world with more than 300 million visits”, added the teacher Zárate.

Alejandro Zárate with Princess Milly and Toño Centella. Photo: The Peruvian

#Alejandro #Zárate #breaks #death #Princess #Mily #quotIve #years #oldquot

Little Princess Milly passed away this afternoon after not getting over the disease that afflicted her. Alejandro Zarate, founder of Pintura Roja, was in charge of giving the devastating news that mourned an entire country. La República communicated exclusively with the pioneer of the famous group and recalled how Milagros Soto began in music. In addition, he recognized that the popular Little Princess Mily had a unique way of reaching the public with his charisma and talent.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Alejandro Zárate, the musician who discovered Muñequita Sally, Johnny Orosco and Centella?

What did Alejandro Zárate say after the death of “Princess Mily”?

The teacher Zárate said that he was with Princess Mily three days ago in the hospital and could not help but be moved when he saw her suffer. “It is one of the most critical, painful, terrible moments for me due to the loss of someone I loved very much, with whom I shared many years of my artistic career and who made Red Painting occupy a prominent place within cumbia with charisma. . I owe that a lot to Mily, for whom I have fond memories, great respect and I think the whole world is in mourning”.

How was the meeting between Alejandro Zárate and “Princess Mily”?

Alejandro Zarate decided visit ‘Princess Mily’ in her last days of life. The musician reported that he went to the hospital where the Peruvian interpreter was hospitalized fighting for her life. The scenario for him was devastating and he couldn’t help but be moved to tears.

“I couldn’t help but shed a few tears when I found her alone in the 2 de Mayo Hospital three days ago. I was with her. I found her asleep, she opened her little eyes and looked at me, she took my hand, she recognized me, but she couldn’t speak, she wanted to speak, but she couldn’t. The anguish of seeing the situation she was in was so great that I could not help but shed tears for a person whom I love and love very much, because she practically was, is, and will continue to be 50, 70, 80% of what Red Painting is. ”, he said in dialogue with La República.

Subsequently, Alejandro Zárate stated that he will always remember “Princess Mily” as the great person she was. “I will remember her as a daughter, as a sister that we were in all this time that we have worked together. The entire town will always remember her as a great artist.Because she knew how to win the love of all of Peru and may she rest in peace, Mily. Everyone loves you, rest in peace. ‘El telefono’ has gone around the world with more than 300 million visits”, added the teacher Zárate.

Alejandro Zárate with Princess Milly and Toño Centella. Photo: The Peruvian

#Alejandro #Zárate #breaks #death #Princess #Mily #quotIve #years #oldquot