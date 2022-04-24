Triumphs in the three Grand Tours

In 2016, Valverde contested his first and only Giro d’Italia to date (in 2022 he will return to the Italian round), finished third overall and won a stage, the 16th. In this way, he entered his name in the select group of winners in the three grand tours (one in the Giro, four in the Tour and twelve in La Vuelta). The following year, in the opening time trial of the Tour de France, in Dusseldorf (Germany), he suffered the worst injury of his career: a fractured patella. He goodbye to the course and an expensive recovery until the reappearance of him. At 37 years old, the future seemed uncertain… and it was quite the opposite. “If I want to come back well, I’ll have to work hard.” And so he did.