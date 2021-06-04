The Murcian Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), 41, won the sixth stage of the Criterium du Dauphiné, this Friday in Sappey-en-Chartreuse, on a day in which the Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won the leader’s jersey , before the last two mountain stages.

Valverde gave the winning shot in a high finish, prevailing in a first peloton of about 20 cyclists. The Spaniard chased and went back in the last meters to the British Tao Geoghegan Hart, winner of the 2020 Giro, who had escaped from the group. Valverde, world champion in 2018, won the Dauphiné twice, in 2008 and 2009.

In the general classification, Lutsenko is now 8 seconds ahead of the Spanish Ion Izaguirre and 12 seconds with the Dutch Wilco Kelderman. American Lawson Craddock, survivor of a 14-runner break that was formed at a very fast start of the stage (100 km in two hours), was left alone at Col de Porte, 21 kilometers from the finish line, but was reached 3 from the end.

On Saturday the seventh stage, of 171.1 kilometers between Saint-Martin-le-Vinoux (Isère) and La Plagne (Savoy), has two ports out of category. The finish line is in La Plagne, in the ski resort, and it is reached after an ascent of 17.1 kilometers (at 7.5%). The winner will raise his arms to 2,072 meters of altitude, the highest point of the race.