And with success, because Valverde clearly proved to be the strongest in the nearly 100-kilometer journey. After only two kilometers he drove away from the rest, not to be taken back again.

“It has been 100 kilometers at full speed”, Valverde responded to Marca. “Uphill I went fast to try and make a difference, downhill I took it relatively easy because you can’t afford to make mistakes.”

With his victory, Valverde automatically qualifies for the World Championship gravel riding, but he does not yet know whether he will accept that invitation. ,,I am convinced that I will ride more races, but for that you have to be very fit. Whether I will also ride the World Cup, we will see later.”

#Alejandro #Valverde #immediately #wins #gravel #race #cycling #retirement