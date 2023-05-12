The Argentine writer Alejandro Vaccaro (Buenos Aires, 72 years old) has a valuable collection of 30,000 pieces related to Jorge Luis Borges. In the seventies, he is remembered as “a voracious reader who read disorderly” everything that came into his hands. In that coming and going of books appeared Brody’s report, one of Borges’ storybooks. “I was captivated. I was impressed by how differently he raised things that others did not and I began to read him, to delve into his texts, to attend the conferences he gave, impressed by such a particular figure and that serious and compact literature. It was love at first sight ”, he recounts in an interview with EL PAÍS held in his apartment in Buenos Aires.

The entrance of the house is a temple dedicated to the Borgean cult. It is dominated by a shelf with thousands of books by the famous Argentine writer —covered with special eco-botanical paper for their preservation— and around a large bust of the author, portraits, dolls, and photographs can also be seen. In the next room there are more libraries, packed with first editions of books on Argentine and Latin American literature.

Five decades after the initial crush, Vaccaro is recognized as one of the great Borges biographers and collectors. The also head of the Argentine Society of Writers (SADE) and the El Libro Foundation, organizer of the Buenos Aires Book Fair, presented there days ago Borges, life and literaturehis sixth published essay on the author of The Aleph (1949). He claims not to know what will happen to Borges’s work after the death without a will of his widow and executor, María Kodama, but he would like it to be controlled by a group of international notables who decide how to edit and publish it.

“Borges is a writer who modified his work through successive editions of his books. He Buenos Aires Fervor of 1923, which we are celebrating these days, differs greatly from the last one, one could almost say that it is another book. The original version has 45 poems and the current one has 32. What Fervor you have to read, the one from 1923 or the one from 1969? There is a lack of a sensible study of the modifications that Borges made to his work, of all those processes of change ”, reflects Vaccaro.

That initial collection of poems, which is one hundred years old, was published at a local printer thanks to the encouragement of Borges’s father, Jorge Guillermo, another lover of letters. “The engraving on the cover was done by his sister, Norah, so it was quite a family thing,” he notes. Only 300 copies were printed, distributed among friends and relatives of the writer.

Borges wrote it two years after having returned to Buenos Aires after a seven-year family stay in Europe —Switzerland, France, Spain and Portugal— and having been dazzled. “My hometown had grown and was now enormous, an almost endless population, stretching westward toward the pampas,” he wrote in his autobiography. “If I had never lived abroad, I doubt I would have been able to see her with the strength and splendor with which I saw her then,” he adds.

Unlike Fervor, Borges was opposed to republishing some of his early works, which saw the light again only after his death, in 1986. “When he worked at the National Library, in the San Telmo neighborhood, readers would come to sign books for them. . He no longer saw anything, he was almost blind. And then he would ask: ‘What is this book called?’ If they told you, for example, The size of my hope (1926), he replied: ‘Oh, no, no, I don’t sign that book because I didn’t write it.’ He denied the paternity of those books, although I think it was more out of literary flirtation, out of modesty, ”says Vaccaro.

Ask. Were you surprised that Kodama didn’t leave a will?

Answer. It seems to me an oversight, a major oversight. Now, I think that deep down we all believe we are a bit immortal and that leads us not to make certain decisions, especially in her case, who did not have forced heirs, that is, children.

P. How do you think the Borges inheritance should be managed?

R.. Economic matters, properties and copyrights are the responsibility of the heirs. The only thing that worries me is what will happen to Borges’s work, how it will be published. In my opinion, it is very poorly edited. I am in favor of an international group of notables saying how Borges’s work should be made known.

P. Kodama hinted that he was thinking of leaving Borges’s work in the hands of a university in the United States or Japan due to mistrust of the national ones. Do you think that in Argentina there are adequate institutions to take charge?

R.. Borges is the Argentine artist of greatest international significance, including all periods and all artistic disciplines. He dedicated his life to literature and transformed everything into literature. There has been a lot of work to bring manuscripts that were in the hands of foreigners and we have prevented many things from leaving. I do believe that there are Argentine institutions capable of carrying out this task and taking care of the material accordingly.

P. From 1986 until now, Kodama exercised great control over everything that was published related to Borges and sued authors, such as Pablo Katchadjian for The fattened Aleph. Do you think that will change?

R.. I think the problem was not the control over the work, because that ultimately is the task over the rights. But I did countless samples and she always opposed everything. I have always said that her widow’s suit was too big for her. She had an attitude of believing that she was the owner of Borges and it seems to me that Borges has no owner. Ultimately, he is from all Argentines, or from the same universe. This year the Borges translator into Bengali is coming to the Fair because in the streets of Bangladesh there are readers of Borges, he has readers in far away places. I’m not just talking about the Western world but also about India, China, Korea, Japan.

P. In his Borges biography he returns several times to the importance of friendship for him and also for Argentines. What do letters and books like Borges de Bioy show about that most intimate facet of the writer?

R.. That book for me is extraordinary, because it is the real Borges. Is he like being literary. With Bioy he talked all day about literature and joined [Silvina] Ocampo, who was Bioy’s wife. They were polyglots, they spoke and read several languages. For me Borges is the most important reader in the history of humanity. In other words, as a writer he is undoubtedly among the greatest, but as a reader he is second to none.

P. Kodama recounted in several interviews that coincided with Borges accidentally, when colliding with him on the street, but in his biography he gives a different version. How did they meet?

R.. I never hear it. She was a student of Borges in the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters and to a group of students, including Kodama, she proposed to them, outside the scope of the faculty, to study Anglo-Saxon and ancient languages. There are testimonials from people who were in that group. Everything else seems to me to be fantastic literature.

P. Why did Borges’s first marriage to Elsa Astete fail?

R.. Because he was horribly bored with Elsa. It seems that at dinner time Elsa and her son talked about the bus stops and the routes. And a literary being like Borges felt overwhelmed by that situation. They were not compatible at all. It was a marriage that Borges’s mother organized when, at 91, 92 years old, she worried about who was going to take care of him when she died because her mother bought her clothes and took care of the food for she. They bought them an apartment on Avenida Belgrano and when Borges saw it, all he asked was that they have separate rooms.

P. One hundred years of Fervor. What was Borges’s link with this city?

R.. He was a being from Buenos Aires. More from Buenos Aires than from Argentina, because our country has a bit of Spain, that being Basque is not the same as being Catalan, Galician or Andalusian. Here the same thing happens with a person from Jujuy, a Fuegian or a Mendoza. That is clear in his literary work, how he has reflected over the years his love for Buenos Aires and was faithful to Buenos Aires and to the language.

P. What were Borges’ habits like as a reader?

R.. Borges wrote that between a quarter to three and nine he had undertaken to read the 480 pages of the Maria by Jorge Isaacs. In other words, the guy sat down at 2:45 p.m. and he read until nine at night. I don’t know anyone else. Despite technological changes, reading times remain the same as in the Middle Ages and reading is proportional to the time one spends on it. He once said “let others brag about the pages they have written, I take pride in the ones I have read”. He has been an extraordinary reader in time and quality. Borges said that reading is a hedonic thing, that it has to be pleasant and cannot be imposed. It would be like saying that you have to be happy out of obligation. It can’t be done.

