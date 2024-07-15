A broken voice interrupts the virtual hearing. In one of the frames, an elderly man, slightly hunched over, is seen raising his hand. He holds his face in desperation and says he feels “absolutely ill” while his voice breaks and his breathing accelerates. He begs to be taken to a hospital, and complains that there is no doctor where he is. It is Alejandro Toledo, former president of Peru, a guest in the Barbadillo prison for fifteen months, a neighbour of Pedro Castillo and until last year of Alberto Fujimori. His plea from prison has stopped the hearing for the Interoceanic case, a corruption scandal in which he is accused of having received more than 30 million dollars in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to favour them in the awarding of a highway, when he was head of government.

Then his guard appears in the frame of the virtual video call. The camera cannot focus on his face, but it is clear that he is trying to manipulate the computer from which Toledo is communicating. “Let me speak,” says the economist, suddenly regaining clarity. “You are interrupting,” the prison official answers while trying to turn off his microphone. Toledo looks at him for a few moments, but then turns to the camera and asks the judge to please speak to his lawyer, who is drowning. The guard insists on turning off the microphone, and that is when Alejandro Toledo Manrique says: “Don’t touch me, dammit,” pointing at him with his finger.

Inevitably, a struggle between the two occurs. But it is brief. Just when the conflict could escalate, Toledo regrets his authoritarian outburst, closes his eyes and collapses on the table. The judge, surprised, orders a recess and Toledo’s lawyer says that he will contact his family so that he can be treated as soon as possible. Toledo, who seemed to be about to faint, recovers again. He gets up from his seat, picks up his folder, places it under his armpit and his frame goes black, as if it were the end of a movie scene. The hearing will continue without him.

Hours later, his lawyer Roberto Su will denounce the lack of medical attention to his client. “He was shaking with a strong pain in his chest. The blood pressure was low. He has tingling in his hands,” he will maintain. On Thursday night, the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) published a statement that dilutes the seriousness of the alleged decompensation. “It is not necessary for the inmate Alejandro Toledo Manrique to be taken to a hospital since, according to the report from the health area of ​​the Barbadillo prison, his condition is stable as he does not present an emergency or urgent situation,” the institution stated categorically. As if that were not enough, this Friday he did not allow himself to be examined by the medical examiner. “He is irritated and anxious. At times he becomes aggressive. He refuses to receive attention,” it reported.

Alejandro Toledo after his arrival in Lima.

Since before his extradition from the United States to serve an eighteen-month preventive prison sentence, Alejandro Toledo has used his health to delay the judicial proceedings against him. Shortly before turning himself in to the authorities, he published a video in which he confessed to having prostate cancer, in addition to a range of illnesses, and asked the Peruvian justice system “not to kill him in prison.” Last November, during the first hearings of the oral trial against him for the alleged crimes of collusion and money laundering, Toledo tried to move the jury, talking about his cancer and his heart problems. On the verge of tears, he asked that they “let him defend himself in freedom.”

Recently, on July 3, news circulated that the leader of the defunct Peru Posible party had been transferred to a hospital, causing alarm. But the INPE would lower the pace of the matter by clarifying that it was a scheduled appointment with no news. Weeks ago, the Judiciary ordered that the secrecy of his communications be lifted, as well as tax and banking reserves between 2010 and 2013. In March, Toledo’s defense requested at his request that he be subjected to comprehensive health tests, but in private clinics and not in the public system. In June 2023, he suffered another breakdown when he was transferred to a medical checkup at a hospital. Once again, the Penitentiary reported that there was nothing to worry about and that he was not in any danger.

For Alejandro Toledo to sit in the dock in Peru, it took six years after he fled to the United States, where he used to say that he had not committed any crime and that he was a political refugee. In mid-2019, he was arrested on an extradition warrant and was placed in the Maguire Correctional Facility in San Mateo County, California. But in 2020 he was released on bail after arguing that he could become infected with coronavirus and was placed under house arrest. In 2022, after it was determined that there was sufficient evidence to extradite him, he tried to stop the process by filing a habeas corpus, but it was left without effect. He managed to have his case transferred to another court, alleging lack of guarantees. “He is an elderly man with health problems whose risk will increase dramatically if he is in custody,” was one of the last arguments of his defense before his extradition was finally resolved.

A process that his wife, the former First Lady, Eliane Karp, a Belgian anthropologist of Jewish descent who became known for her strong character and her staunch defense of Toledo, with whom she met in the university corridors in California in the seventies, has managed to avoid. Karp is the subject of an international arrest warrant and another for preventive detention for 18 months for the Ecoteva case. In May 2023, she traveled to Israel, a country that has not signed an Extradition Treaty with Peru. Since then, she has not been seen.

Alejandro Toledo, the man who once embodied the fight against corruption and led the rescue of democracy after the government of Alberto Fujimori, is accused of receiving the largest bribe in the Lava Jato case in Peru. But he insists that his hands are clean and that he suffers from poor health, which, he says, should lead to his release. The fact is that the prison’s health personnel have not found anything serious in him, nor does he wish to be examined. His preventive detention order expires on October 22, but an extension is expected to continue the investigations.

