Eliane Karp and Alejandro Toledo

They met 48 years ago on the campus of Stanford University in California. He, a Peruvian who had come to the United States with a scholarship to study Economics and Education. She, seven years younger, a Belgian of Jewish descent, interested in anthropology and discovering life on the other side of the pond. Two adventurers who, without following a clear political doctrine, came to arouse the illusion of the Peruvian people in the early 2000s, taking advantage of their interracial love story in a context where the country was corroded by the corruption of Fujimorism. In the collective imagination, Alejandro Toledo symbolized the successful cholo who had conquered the United States and, furthermore, the heart of a gringa, while Eliane Karp positioned herself as an enlightened woman who, among many other languages, spoke Quechua, the language of the Incas.

They married in 1979, four years after they began their relationship, they had their only daughter in 1982 and they separated at the end of the eighties with complaints of abandonment of the home. Their divorce was made official in 1992 and there seemed to be no signs of reconciliation. But legend has it that the reunion of Toledo and Karp occurred as a result of a tragic incident: the seizure of the Japanese embassy in 1996 by the subversive group MRTA (Túpac Amaru Revolutionary Movement). There were 800 hostages at first, including Toledo, who escaped unharmed. They returned to live together, they woven a solid society that governed Peru between 2001 and 2006, and they have remained united despite corruption scandals and notorious rumors of infidelity.

Today, Alejandro Toledo is being held in the Barbadillo Prison, in Lima, after being extradited from the United States on April 23 after a cumbersome legal process. Toledo is accused of having received bribes for 35 million dollars from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for favoring the company with mega-project concessions during his term, the so-called Interoceanic case. Karp was by his side at all times until before he turned himself in to the American courts, having exhausted all his legal tricks. However, she was also implicated together with her husband in an event that is closely related to that scandal: having camouflaged those bribes through a company offshore called Ecoteva Consulting Group on behalf of her mother, Eva Fernenburg. For this reason, Karp is accused of the alleged crime of money laundering and has an 18-month preventive detention order, a request for a sentence of 16 years and eight months, and an extradition request that was never consummated. With no exit impediment or restriction, the former first lady packed her bags in California and flew to Tel Aviv, where she arrived last Wednesday. A foreseeable maneuver for political analysts because Peru does not have an Extradition Treaty with Israel, and this builds a wall in its accountability.

During her stay at the Palace, Eliane Karp gained prominence for a character that resembled the vapors of a boiling kettle, for being frontal when it came to defending Toledo’s management, and for launching anthological phrases that were anchored in the memory of the people. “Listen to me carefully, little Limas who are so afraid of the people: my cholo is healthy and sacred,” she said. She branded the opponents as “traditional partisans”, she called some congressmen “mad dogs”, and she called former president Alan García, their greatest political rival, “evil and murderous paunch”. The journalist Fernando Vivas defined it as follows: “From an electoral asset it became poison of marketing. Karp did not co-govern or bother the ministers as Nadine Heredia later did [con Ollanta Humala, presidente del Perú entre el 2011 y el 2016]but she carved out an image of a harsh first lady, accusing opponents and the media of discriminating and belittling her husband.

One of the great crises that the presidential couple suffered from the electoral campaign was when the press revealed that Alejandro Toledo had an unrecognized daughter named Zaraí. Her mother, Lucrecia Orozco, a northern woman, went around several television channels demanding that the then head of state take a DNA test. Although she portrayed herself as a liberal woman, Karp reacted angrily and judged Orozco. “If this poor lady doesn’t know who she’s sleeping with, she’s her problem,” she said in those days. In October 2002, cornered by media and legal pressure, Toledo acknowledged his paternity. “Let me make it clear to my adversaries: they will think they have achieved a victory; I tell them that they are wrong, I am the winner, I have won an intelligent and beautiful daughter. Here she does not lose anyone, Zaraí and I have won ”, declared the leader of the extinct Perú Posible party.

Eliane Karp, who used to dress with Andean looms and necklaces, also had a social agenda while she was in power: she was the honorary president of the National Commission of Andean, Amazonian and Afro-Peruvian Peoples (Conapa) and, in addition, she created the NGO Fundación Pacha for Change with the purpose of reducing poverty. She remembers her management for the return of 350 indigenous artifacts found in Machu Picchu in 1915 and which were in the hands of Yale University for almost a hundred years.

For political opponents, more than a relationship, Alejandro Toledo and Eliane Karp built a partnership. Karp herself denies it in an interview published by the newspaper The Republic: “Seeing a cholo who is a good cholo like Alejandro and a very gringa like me, who work with a horizontal relationship, is what they have not endured. They have not supported that it exists and that it resists all the blows in politics. They have tried to separate us.” As he remarks, his relationship caused the envy of his predecessors on the throne, Alan García and Alberto Fujimori, and his adviser Vladimiro Montesinos: “It is because of their inability that they have had to maintain stable and deep relationships with women.” .

A photo of Eliane Karp in Israel has not yet been leaked, which seems to be her last destination at 69 years of age. But the truth is that the Foreign Ministry has announced that they will shortly make the provisional request for detention for extradition purposes. Having not dealt with Israel, the Prosecutor’s Office will support its request with United Nations conventions for the fight against corruption and the principle of reciprocity, since in 2013 Peru handed over an Israeli citizen accused of corruption. If it does not prosper, Eliane Karp will have escaped from Peruvian justice while Toledo awaits a long process to try to prove her innocence at 77 years of age. When Judge Thomas Hixson upheld the extradition of the former president, they both knew how this story would end. Only the law could separate them again. This time maybe forever.

