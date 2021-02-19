Alexander slay he uses his music as a means of introspection to make his different facets known. Despite feeling unsure of his talent, he was encouraged to start as a singer at 17, however, he confesses that he was immersed in music throughout his life. “At school all I did was write song lyrics. I remember that in math class or in any other class, I used to write verses, poetry, “he says with a laugh.

The 25-year-old artist is a staunch fan of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Shakira and other pop divas, who accompanied her childhood and have now become inspiration for her musical projects.

How long have you decided to dedicate yourself to music?

I started at 17, but I really feel like I’ve been in music my whole life. I wrote about the problems I had, about my age, at that time they discriminated against me a lot because I was a quite mannered child and I still did not define my sexuality, I think that until now I am a very open person, I was also overweight and they bullied me for that (sic).

These criticisms I received, I transformed them into something positive, at recess I was afraid to go out, I stayed in the classroom to compose, to write. That’s why I say that all my life I have done it (music).

Did you always have the security of dedicating yourself to music in a professional way?

It was very clear to me, in fact I always wanted to do this, but at first I did not feel so encouraged because I was not so sure of my voice. I was super sure that I wanted to be an artist, that I wanted to be a singer and I said ‘my voice is not that good’, I felt that my only strength was to compose and express myself on stage. That was what brought me down the most, until I found people who encouraged me.

Your songs have electro and dance pop influences, why did you choose these genres?

My first album was by Britney Spears, I love pop divas, I love them, for me they were goddesses and that’s the biggest musical influence that I have. It is something that is with me until now and as much as I love reggaeton, I love it and I am listening to it all the time, I think my essence is listening to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Shakira, and more than music I love them as characters, as women, their story. With my music I want to be honest, I want my influences to be seen.

Would you dare to make an urban theme?

For this new album Adán, we are continuing with the pop style, I have also made urban songs, but without leaving what I want to do, for me it is very important to not lose my essence as Alejandro Slay. I have never been in a hurry to achieve something, a hit or something greater, I am not going to lie to you, every artist wants to become known in his career, but there is nothing more beautiful than to arrive as I really am.

Would you like to do a collaboration with a Peruvian artist?

Yes, of course, I would love to sing with Yahaira Plasencia.

What is the music for you?

It’s my life, I can sit alone listening to music and sometimes it’s weird because I can be paying attention to it, decoding it, like a Photoshop job, I discover the layers and sometimes I get so immersed that I think I should also connect more with the real world.

Do you dedicate yourself to music 100%?

I dedicate myself to music 100%, but I want to have the ability to put a pause on it and come back to reality and talk to people, I am a very creative person and it happens to me that I immerse myself for hours of hours. I try to be very careful and handle it with tweezers.

How is your process of creating the songs?

It’s very complicated, for example I made the song “Hard and Slow” with a friend, we found a beat and wrote the lyrics super fast. But I have songs that I’ve written and then I’ve made the track, I’ve recorded it and I say I don’t like it, I listen to it the next day and yes. It is very different with each song.

The theme of your new album Adán is different from the previous one, Border boy …

I really like to play with alter egos, Border boy was a little more carefree, a little more irreverent to a certain extent, at that moment I wanted to show this stage of my life. He differs a lot from Adam because this is a pandemic character, he is a new reality, he describes a different feeling.

You participated in the pride marches, in addition to the demonstrations against the de facto Government of Manuel Merino. What is activism for you?

It is very important to me that we express our opinion and the Activism is the best way to do it, I have always participated in marches, I have always used my voice and my platform to try to express myself in the best way. Pride is something that will always be present in my career and in my struggle, it is something that as a country we have to achieve.

