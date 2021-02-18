The Peruvian singer Cesar Alejandro López Fuentes, better known as Alejandro Slay, began 2021 with the release of his new single “Toxic, but sweet”, a theme that sets the tone for what will be seen on his next second album.

Released on all music platforms on February 12, the 25-year-old artist’s new single reveals a different musical side to the one he showed on his debut album. I can’t love, from 2016.

Now, with “Toxic but sweet” —written and composed by himself Alexander slay– a psychedelic and enveloping wave is evident, with clear influences of electro and dance pop.

The new track was co-produced with Mc Kaos at studios Gross Sound from Lima and, from London, had the collaboration of Trip Pop in recording the base tracks.

As for his second album, which will be named Adam, it will mean the presentation of an alter ego that becomes the antagonist of his previous characters: “Baby Boy” (2017) and “Border Boy” of 2019.

The new character played by Alejandro Slay was born as a spiritual being, without labels and open to all situations, but who is immersed in the robotization product of the pandemic.

