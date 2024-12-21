This Wednesday the singer Alejandro Sanz celebrated his 56th birthday big in a theme party in his own house. The composer was surrounded by his closest circle, both family and friends and of course, by his partner, Candela Márquez.

It was the 36-year-old actress who made sure everything was perfect for the big day and prepared surprises very emotional for your partner. For his part, Alejandro wanted to share with his followers some of the most exciting details on his social networks.

The singer’s house was decorated with the smallest detail, especially on the outside, where Candela placed balloons of all sizes, a golden curtain and rose petals that formed a congratulatory message: “Ale, congratulations, I love you”next to a big red heart.

At the same time, as can be seen in the video published by the composer, some mariachis They sang several songs under his window, while he smiled excitedly. These were some of the details with which Alejandro began his big day, but the party was no less.

The artist had a different celebration and organized a themed party in which all the guests had to be dressed in an urban way, like rappers. The birthday boy stood out with a tracksuit black Adidas with the zipper half down, several chains and sunglasses, as well as fake tattoos.

Candela opted for a printed tank top, more fake tattoos and a fishnet skirt, as well as sneakers. The former soccer player Joaquin and his wife Susana Saborio, the singer Ana Guerra and the musician Victor Elias were some of his top guestswhich complied in detail with the dress code.

The artist wanted to send a message to all those attending the party on his Instagram profile: “This is how my birthday began and ended. From the first blink of the day to the last, emotion and surprise took over me. Thank you all for inventing days like thisto my children, to my love, to my people and to each person who dedicated their time to congratulate me. “I feel happy, lucky and grateful.”