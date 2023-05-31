what is happening to Alejandro Sanz, Spanish singer and author of unforgettable ballads such as “Corazón partío”? International media talk about his mental health, but Jordi Martin, during a link with “Love and Fire”, He told a revealing piece of news from the interpreter that would resolve any doubts. This Tuesday, May 30, the communicator linked up with Rodrigo González, through a video call, to talk about the situation of the musical star, who is not having a good time due to an alleged betrayal.

What did Alejandro Sanz’s message say that surprised fans?

Alejandro Sanz opened up about his mental health, through a message on his social networks. His post worried his fans and many sent him messages of support. “I’m not well. I don’t know if this is worth anything, but I want to say it. I’m sad and tired,” he expressed.

“I’m working to make it go away… I’ll get to the stage and something inside will tell me what to do. But sometimes I don’t even want to be there. Literally. Just to be honest,” he added.

Alejandro Sanz would be going through a bad time. Photo: Capture/Twitter

What did the journalist Jordi Martin reveal in “Amor y fuego”?

Jordi Martin, a journalist who reports incidents of celebrities to Rodrigo González, released revealing news about the situation of Alejando Sanz. According to him, he is going through a bad time and that is the reason why he shared the heartfelt message on Twitter.

In addition, he said that he was betrayed by someone very close to him. “He has been cheated, he has been deceived by a close friend of his, a person of the highest confidence of him who organized his tour a year and a half ago in the United States,” he said. Even the interpreter of “My friend” entrusted him with part of his personal assets, according to information from the communicator.

“When (the tour) ended, they disagreed and demanded a figure of 200,000 euros from the singer. He refused to pay him and this former representative sued him in court in Miami,” added Martin. He explained that he had to sell his house, especially the one in Miami, because he couldn’t get the money due to the blockage of his savings.

