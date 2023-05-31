Alejandro Sanz raised the alarms of his millions of fans by posting a message about his mental health on Twitter, which sparked speculation about his current state and even rumors about alleged financial or love problems. Rachel Pererahis wife, spoke with the artist and gave the media a more reassuring version of his situation.

Speaking to EuropaPress, the businesswoman said that Sanz “Alright”. “I don’t think it’s that alarming either. I think (the message) has been a very sincere manifestation of someone who at a given moment feels sad and tired and I think it has happened to all of us,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Alejandro Sanz worries his fans with his latest message: “Sometimes I don’t even want to be there”

Perera, who spoke with the singer, showed his solidarity and support for Sanz for the tweet sent a few days ago. “I think he is very brave and very generous and very helpful, and It’s going to help a lot of people.” stated regarding the publication.

Alejandro Sanz and his message on mental health

In a gesture that caused concern, but also admiration for making his current emotional state visible, Alejandro Sanz published a tweet a few days ago in which he assured that “Sometimes I don’t even want to be there.”

YOU CAN SEE: Alejandro Sanz would be bankrupt after being scammed by his friend, according to Jordi Martin

“I’m not well. I don’t know if this is of any use, but I want to say it. I’m sad and tired. In case anyone else believes that there must always be a sea breeze or a firework on a summer night,” it reads in the message, which was received with solidarity by many fans, artists and people close to the singer.

Message from Alejandro Sanz about his mental health. Photo: Alejandro Sanz/Twitter

“For not going into the useless noise. I know there are people who feel that way. If it works for you, I feel the same,” concluded the interpreter of “Corazón partío”, who will resume his tour of Spain on June 3.

#Alejandro #Sanz #exwife #Raquel #Perera #current #state #singer